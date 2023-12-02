For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In eight of 22 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

