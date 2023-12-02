Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Somerset County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maine Central Institute at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skowhegan Area High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skowhegan Area High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.