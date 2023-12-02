There is no shortage of excitement on today's Super Lig schedule, including Konyaspor playing Alanyaspor.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Super Lig action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor is on the road to play Alanyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+125)

Alanyaspor (+125) Underdog: Konyaspor (+215)

Konyaspor (+215) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir travels to face Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+140)

Caykur Rizespor (+140) Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+195)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+195) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Adana Demirspor vs Samsunspor

Samsunspor journeys to play Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (-150)

Adana Demirspor (-150) Underdog: Samsunspor (+350)

Samsunspor (+350) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Pendikspor vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray is on the road to match up with Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Galatasaray (-320)

Galatasaray (-320) Underdog: Pendikspor (+750)

Pendikspor (+750) Draw: (+500)

(+500) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.