Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in York County, Maine today? We have what you need below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanford High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanford High School at York High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: York, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorham High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
