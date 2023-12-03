The Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when they host the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The 92 points per game the Bears put up are 26.8 more points than the Ducks give up (65.2).
  • Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

  • Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%
  • Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%
  • Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Oregon Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Santa Clara L 89-50 Matthew Knight Arena
11/21/2023 @ Nevada W 76-47 Lawlor Events Center
11/30/2023 @ Portland L 91-60 Chiles Center
12/3/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/8/2023 Idaho - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 Portland State - Matthew Knight Arena

