Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - December 3
Entering a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), the Boston Bruins (16-4-3) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3 at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Knee
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- It has the league's third-best goal differential at +19.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 73 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Columbus gives up 3.4 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 28th in the league.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+240)
|6
