The Boston Bruins (16-4-3) are heavy favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), who have +240 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

In 11 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the 18 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 11-7 in those games.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Columbus has had moneyline odds of +240 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Brad Marchand 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (+150) 2.5 (-182) David Pastrnak 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-128) 4.5 (-149) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (-182)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-5 7-3-0 6.1 3.4 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.4 3.1 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 7-3 4-5-1 6.6 3.2 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.2 2.9 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.