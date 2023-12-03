Bruins vs. Blue Jackets December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-300)
- Total: 6
- TV: NESN,BSOH,ESPN+
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (36 points), via registered 14 goals and 22 assists.
- Brad Marchand has eight goals and 12 assists, equaling 20 points (0.9 per game).
- Pavel Zacha's 18 points this season are via eight goals and 10 assists.
- In 12 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 8-1-2. He has conceded 25 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 330 saves.
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Columbus' Werenski has recorded 17 assists and one goal in 23 games. That's good for 18 points.
- Columbus' Boone Jenner has posted 17 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and five assists.
- This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 13 assists (second).
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .903 save percentage (30th in the league), with 241 total saves, while conceding 26 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 2-5-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|8th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|4th
|2.52
|Goals Allowed
|3.36
|22nd
|12th
|32
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|24th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|29th
|12th
|21.92%
|Power Play %
|13.33%
|26th
|3rd
|88.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.57%
|2nd
