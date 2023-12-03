The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (16-4-3), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 11 of their 18 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.1%).

Boston has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 77 (9th) Goals 73 (14th) 58 (3rd) Goals Allowed 84 (27th) 16 (14th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (2nd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over seven times.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 77 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

On defense, the Bruins are one of the best units in league action, allowing 58 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +19 this season.

