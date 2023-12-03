The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Coyle in that upcoming Bruins-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Coyle has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Coyle has a point in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.