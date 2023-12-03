Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
Can we anticipate Charlie McAvoy lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:49
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:21
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|26:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
