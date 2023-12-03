Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Danton Heinen going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.