DeVante Parker has a good matchup when his New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chargers concede 280 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Parker's 18 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 200 yards (to average 25.0 per game).

Parker vs. the Chargers

Parker vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 280 passing yards the Chargers give up per contest makes them the worst pass defense in the league this season.

The Chargers have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.5 per game).

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in eight games this season.

Parker has been targeted on 30 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (7.8% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Parker, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

