Will DeVante Parker cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker has added 18 receptions for 200 yards. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 25 yards per game.

Having played eight games this season, Parker has not tallied a TD reception.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0

