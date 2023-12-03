Ezekiel Elliott was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Elliott's stats can be found below.

In the running game, Elliott has season stats of 95 rushes for 377 yards and two TDs, picking up 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has 20 catches on 26 targets for 114 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

The Patriots have no other running back on the injury report.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Elliott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 95 377 2 4.0 26 20 114 0

Elliott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0

