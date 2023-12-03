New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the most passing yards in the league, 280 per game.

Henry has a 298-yard season on 30 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 45 occasions, and averages 29.8 yards.

Henry vs. the Chargers

Henry vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Chargers surrender 280 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this season, Henry has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Henry has received 11.7% of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Henry has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (18.8%).

Henry has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

