Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
In the upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Jake DeBrusk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrusk stats and insights
- DeBrusk has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- DeBrusk's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.