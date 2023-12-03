Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 3?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jakub Lauko light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
