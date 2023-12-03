The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jalen Reagor get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor has two catches on nine targets for 22 yards, with an average of 7.3 yards per game.

Having played three games this season, Reagor has not had a TD reception.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0

