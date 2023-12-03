JuJu Smith-Schuster has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chargers allow 280 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Smith-Schuster's 38 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 159 yards (17.7 per game) and one score this year.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Chargers

Smith-Schuster vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is allowing 280 yards per contest this season, which ranks last in the league.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

Smith-Schuster has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of nine games (11.1%).

Smith-Schuster has 9.9% of his team's target share (38 targets on 384 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.2 yards per target (135th in league play), averaging 159 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

Smith-Schuster, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.2% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Smith-Schuster has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

