Kayshon Boutte was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 13 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Boutte's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Boutte has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 19 yards on two receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero TDs.

Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Matthew Slater (LP/ankle): 0 Rec Ty Montgomery (DNP/illness): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Boutte 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 2 19 10 0 9.5

Boutte Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 4 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 1 8 0

