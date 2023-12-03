How to Watch Maine vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (2-7) aim to break a five-game road losing skid at the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Maine has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 59th.
- The Black Bears score just 2.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bears give up (73.8).
- When Maine totals more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Maine played better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game (67.0) than in road games (72.1).
- Maine drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|W 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
