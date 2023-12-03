The Brown Bears (2-7) aim to break a five-game road losing skid at the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Maine vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Maine has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 59th.

The Black Bears score just 2.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bears give up (73.8).

When Maine totals more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Maine played better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game (67.0) than in road games (72.1).

Maine drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Maine Upcoming Schedule