Sunday's game that pits the Maine Black Bears (5-4) against the Brown Bears (2-7) at Cross Insurance Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Maine. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Maine vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Maine vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 71, Brown 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-2.1)

Maine (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Maine is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Brown's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Black Bears have gone over the point total in three games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball.

Maine loses the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. it collects 29.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 307th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8 per outing.

Maine hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

The Black Bears rank 170th in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Maine has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (89th in college basketball).

