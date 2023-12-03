The Maine Black Bears (3-3) will play the Brown Bears (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Maine vs. Brown Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

  • Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Peter Filipovity: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaden Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Maine vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Maine Rank Maine AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank
208th 74.0 Points Scored 74.2 205th
115th 66.2 Points Allowed 72.6 229th
299th 30.0 Rebounds 38.0 67th
321st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 11.8 56th
287th 5.8 3pt Made 8.2 133rd
180th 13.3 Assists 13.6 166th
54th 9.5 Turnovers 11.8 165th

