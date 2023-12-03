The Maine Black Bears (3-3) will play the Brown Bears (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Maine vs. Brown Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Peter Filipovity: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maine vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Maine Rank Maine AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 208th 74.0 Points Scored 74.2 205th 115th 66.2 Points Allowed 72.6 229th 299th 30.0 Rebounds 38.0 67th 321st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 11.8 56th 287th 5.8 3pt Made 8.2 133rd 180th 13.3 Assists 13.6 166th 54th 9.5 Turnovers 11.8 165th

