Maine vs. Brown December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (3-3) will play the Brown Bears (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Maine vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games
Maine Players to Watch
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
Maine vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Maine Rank
|Maine AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|208th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|74.2
|205th
|115th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|229th
|299th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|38.0
|67th
|321st
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|56th
|287th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|133rd
|180th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.6
|166th
|54th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|165th
