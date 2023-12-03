Can we count on Matt Grzelcyk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • Grzelcyk has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).
  • Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
  • Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

