Should you bet on Matthew Poitras to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.

Poitras averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

