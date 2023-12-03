Mike Gesicki has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chargers give up 280 passing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

Gesicki has 21 receptions (while being targeted 32 times) for 182 yards and one TD, averaging 16.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gesicki and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gesicki vs. the Chargers

Gesicki vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Chargers surrender 280 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Chargers have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.5 per game).

Watch Patriots vs Chargers on Fubo!

Mike Gesicki Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gesicki with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gesicki Receiving Insights

Gesicki, in four of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gesicki has received 8.3% of his team's 384 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has 182 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 112th in league play with 5.7 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this year, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (6.2% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

Gesicki has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gesicki's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.