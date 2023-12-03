Something will have to give when the streaking Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) meet the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four straight, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 39 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Chargers play the Patriots. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Patriots vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have had the lead five times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied two times in 11 games this season.

In 11 games this year, the Chargers have won the second quarter three times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 9.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging three points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Patriots have been leading after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in six games (0-6).

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 10.9 points on average in the second half.

