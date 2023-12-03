The New England Patriots' (2-9) injury report heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots' most recent game finished in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

The Chargers head into the matchup after losing 20-10 to the Baltimore Ravens in their last outing on November 26.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ezekiel Elliott RB Thigh Questionable Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Riley Reiff OL Knee Questionable Matthew Slater WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Andrews C Foot Limited Participation In Practice Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Chris Board LB Back Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Sidy Sow OL Ankle Questionable Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Quadricep Questionable JT Woods S Illness Out Nick Vannett TE Concussion Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Out Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Zack Bailey OT Back Out Quentin Johnston WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Patriots Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Patriots are posting 293.5 total yards per contest (25th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL on defense (316.8 total yards surrendered per game).

The Patriots rank second-worst in points per game (13.5), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st in the NFL with 22.5 points ceded per contest.

With 193.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, surrendering 222.7 passing yards per game.

New England is accumulating 99.6 rushing yards per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 94.1 rushing yards per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.

The Patriots have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -8 is third-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-5.5)

Chargers (-5.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Patriots (+200)

Chargers (-250), Patriots (+200) Total: 39.5 points

