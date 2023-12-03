The New England Patriots' (2-9) injury report heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots' most recent game finished in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

The Chargers head into the matchup after losing 20-10 to the Baltimore Ravens in their last outing on November 26.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB Thigh Questionable
Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Riley Reiff OL Knee Questionable
Matthew Slater WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
David Andrews C Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable
Chris Board LB Back Questionable
Ty Montgomery WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out
Sidy Sow OL Ankle Questionable
Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Keenan Allen WR Quadricep Questionable
JT Woods S Illness Out
Nick Vannett TE Concussion Out
Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Questionable
Rashawn Slater OT Back Limited Participation In Practice
Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Out
Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Eric Kendricks LB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Gerald Everett TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Zack Bailey OT Back Out
Quentin Johnston WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Patriots Season Insights

  • From an offensive perspective, the Patriots are posting 293.5 total yards per contest (25th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL on defense (316.8 total yards surrendered per game).
  • The Patriots rank second-worst in points per game (13.5), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st in the NFL with 22.5 points ceded per contest.
  • With 193.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, surrendering 222.7 passing yards per game.
  • New England is accumulating 99.6 rushing yards per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 94.1 rushing yards per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.
  • The Patriots have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -8 is third-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Chargers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chargers (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Patriots (+200)
  • Total: 39.5 points

