On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Zacha going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In eight of 23 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Zacha's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

