Rhamondre Stevenson will be facing the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Stevenson has generated a team-high 580 rushing yards on 147 carries (52.7 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. Stevenson also has 37 receptions for 238 yards (21.6 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Chargers

Stevenson vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 26 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chargers during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Stevenson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense this week. The Chargers concede 110.6 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Chargers' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-111)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has hit the rushing yards over in four of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Patriots have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 276 rushes this season. He's handled 147 of those carries (53.3%).

Stevenson has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 25.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (56.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

Stevenson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of 11 games this season.

Stevenson has 13.0% of his team's target share (50 targets on 384 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 4.8 yards per target (129th in NFL).

Stevenson does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Stevenson (four red zone targets) has been targeted 14.8% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 21 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs

