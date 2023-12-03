Will Rhamondre Stevenson Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 13?
In the Week 13 contest between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Rhamondre Stevenson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Stevenson has racked up a team-high 580 rushing yards (52.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Stevenson has also caught 37 passes for 238 yards (21.6 per game).
- Stevenson has rushed for a touchdown in four games.
Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|25
|0
|6
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|15
|50
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|19
|59
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|14
|30
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|10
|46
|1
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|9
|34
|0
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|10
|39
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|9
|87
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|20
|88
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|21
|98
|1
|5
|9
|0
