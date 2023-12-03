Ty Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 13 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Montgomery's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 13, Montgomery has four receptions for 23 yards -- 5.8 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for seven yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Ty Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Matthew Slater (LP/ankle): 0 Rec Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 4 23 16 0 5.8

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 2 9 0 Week 2 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 1 0 0 0

