How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (15-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 50.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The 116.7 points per game the Celtics average are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.9).
- Boston is 2-0 when scoring more than 125.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 123 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, allowing 105.4 points per game, compared to 109.1 away from home.
- At home, the Celtics are averaging 3.2 more three-pointers per game (17.3) than when playing on the road (14.1). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to on the road (32.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
