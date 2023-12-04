Derrick White's Boston Celtics take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

White had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-119 win against the 76ers.

Below, we dig into White's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 23.3 22.9 PR -- 18.2 17.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.9



Derrick White Insights vs. the Pacers

White has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.2% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 125.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers have given up 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the league.

The Pacers concede 24.8 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 18 3 4 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.