Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown tallied 20 points, four steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 125-119 win against the 76ers.

In this article, we break down Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.8 21.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.7 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.7 PRA -- 30.1 29.8 PR -- 26.7 26.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.0



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Pacers

Brown has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 19.8% and 18.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 125.9 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the league.

Giving up 24.8 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 10.0 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 16 7 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.