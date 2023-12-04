The Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-119 win versus the 76ers, Pritchard tallied 10 points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Pritchard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Payton Pritchard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.5 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.3 PRA -- 12.6 13.4 PR -- 9.7 11.1



Payton Pritchard Insights vs. the Pacers

Pritchard has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 6.9% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Pritchard's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Pacers concede 125.9 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the league.

The Pacers concede 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Payton Pritchard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 26 15 4 9 2 0 0

