If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Temple Academy at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5

5:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Freeport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Gorham High School