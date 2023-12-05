Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piscataquis County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Piscataquis County, Maine? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foxcroft Academy at Penobscot Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piscataquis Community Secondary School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Madison, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
