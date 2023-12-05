Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in York County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winthrop High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewiston High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.