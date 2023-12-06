Player props are listed for Paul George and Nikola Jokic, among others, when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -185)

The 23.5 points George has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Wednesday.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

George has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

George has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get George gear at Fanatics!

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -179) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point over/under for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (21.8).

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Leonard averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 29.5-point prop total for Jokic on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 29.

His rebounding average of 12.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (12.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Jokic averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.4 points per game average is 1.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of eight is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Porter has knocked down 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.