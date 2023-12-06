How to Watch Maine vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (3-5) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Case Gym. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- This season, the Black Bears have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
- Maine is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 207th.
- The Black Bears score only 3.7 more points per game (70.2) than the Terriers allow (66.5).
- Maine is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Maine performed better in home games last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Black Bears surrendered 67 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.1 on the road.
- When playing at home, Maine drained 1.3 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (30.7%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|W 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|W 60-49
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
