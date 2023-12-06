The Maine Black Bears (6-4) battle the Boston University Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Boston University matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-2.5) 130.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-2.5) 130.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. Boston University Betting Trends

Maine has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Black Bears' nine games this season have hit the over.

Boston University has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Terriers games have hit the over.

