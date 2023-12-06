The Boston University Terriers (1-4) will meet the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Maine vs. Boston University Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Otto Landrum: 7.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Matai Baptiste: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University Players to Watch

Brewster: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Landrum: 7.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexander: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Okwuosa: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Baptiste: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Boston University Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 354th 59.2 Points Scored 73.4 219th 170th 69.6 Points Allowed 65.1 92nd 302nd 29.8 Rebounds 30.3 294th 333rd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.4 327th 141st 7.8 3pt Made 5.9 287th 299th 10.8 Assists 13.3 184th 151st 11.4 Turnovers 10 64th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.