Maine vs. Harvard December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-1) face the Harvard Crimson (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Maine vs. Harvard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games
- November 26 at Drake
- November 30 at home vs Indiana
- December 2 at Fordham
- November 25 at Louisiana Tech
- November 24 at home vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 20.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 10.8 PTS, 11.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Rockwood: 3.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.