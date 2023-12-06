The Harvard Crimson (5-3) play the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Crimson score 13.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Black Bears give up (60.7).

Harvard is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Black Bears average 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson allow (68.4).

Maine has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.

Harvard has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.

This year the Black Bears are shooting 39.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Crimson give up.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

6.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

