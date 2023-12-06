The Harvard Crimson (5-3) play the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson score 13.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Black Bears give up (60.7).
  • Harvard is 5-3 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Maine is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Black Bears average 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson allow (68.4).
  • Maine has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.
  • Harvard has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
  • This year the Black Bears are shooting 39.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Crimson give up.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Adrianna Smith: 12.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 6.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 4.8 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Drake L 72-56 Knapp Center
11/30/2023 Indiana L 67-59 Cross Insurance Center
12/2/2023 @ Fordham W 74-62 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Harvard - Cross Insurance Center
12/17/2023 JMU - Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 Duquesne - Devlin Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.