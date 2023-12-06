Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Hurricanes on December 6, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, Sebastian Aho and others in this contest.
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Draisaitl is Edmonton's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 10 goals and 19 assists this season.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Connor McDavid has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|4
|5
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
Zach Hyman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Zach Hyman has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists through 21 games for Edmonton.
Hyman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)
Aho has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Carolina offense with 22 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.6%.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis is a key piece of the offense for Carolina with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 24 games.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
