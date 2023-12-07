The December 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) and the New England Patriots (2-10) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Bailey Zappe. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Bailey Zappe vs. Mitchell Trubisky Matchup

Bailey Zappe 2023 Stats Mitchell Trubisky 5 Games Played 3 50.0% Completion % 59.2% 299 (59.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 273 (91.0) 0 Touchdowns 2 2 Interceptions 2 16 (3.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 23 (7.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Steelers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Steelers have been getting it done on defense, with 19.1 points allowed per game (sixth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has given up 2,728 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks ninth in the NFL with 14.

Against the run, the Steelers are 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,452) and ninth in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Defensively, Pittsburgh is sixth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 19th at 40%.

Mitchell Trubisky Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 180.5 yards

: Over/Under 180.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

