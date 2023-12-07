Should you bet on Brandon Carlo to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • Carlo has zero points on the power play.
  • Carlo's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

