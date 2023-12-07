Bruins vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - December 7
The injury report for the Boston Bruins (17-4-3) ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) currently includes just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +21 goal differential is the third-best in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 74 goals this season (2.8 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Buffalo has given up 90 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 27th in the league.
Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-250)
|Sabres (+200)
|6
